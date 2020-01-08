eastenders-star-lucy-benjamin-has-filmed-her-final-scenes-as-lisa-fowler-but-isn’t-ruling-out-a-return

EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin has filmed her exit scenes from the soap but it might not be the last we see of her on the Square after a dramatic few months for her character.

Lucy returned to the show last year as Lisa Fowler as part of Mel Owen’s (Tamzin Outhwhaite) dramatic exit storyline.

Lisa has stuck around to help daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) through the fallout from Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) fling with her boyfriend Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), as well as help her take care of her first child, Peggy.

The actress said it was never going to be a permanent return and her departure is still shrouded in mystery.

Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday, Lucy was keeping it zipped about how Lisa departs Walford once again. But from the sounds of it it won’t be a permanent exit as she didn’t rule out coming back to the soap in the future.

‘I knew I was going back for a stint and I’ve completed that stint,’ she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Asked if Lisa could pop up again, she teased: ‘Possibly. Lisa never seems to go away, she’s like a bad penny.’

With Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) having thrown Sharon out after learning about her affair there has been speculation that he might find himself drawn to his ex once again.

But Lucy ruled out the idea of a reunion between the volatile couple.

She explained: ‘They’re so wrapped up in each other. I don’t think that is on the cards, but people like to watch Lisa and Phil. It’s so explosive and interesting to see.’

Upcoming scenes will see Louise, believing that she had a part in Keanu’s death, confess all her mum and reveal her former boyfriend is dead and that she had a part in it.

Initially Lisa believes that Louise is unwell and encourages her to see a doctor.

But there are more explosive moments ahead as Phil intervenes and tells a stunned Lisa that Louise is not mistaken about Keanu’s demise, leading her to blow up and give her ex what for.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Don’t Fk With Cats traumatises child after teacher shows twisted Netflix documentary to class: ‘They were hysterical and vomiting’

MORE: Laura Whitmore dances on bed in excitement as she lands in South Africa for Love Island 2020