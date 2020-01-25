eastenders-star-jessie-wallace-‘suspended-after-incident’-during-filming-of-the-soap

EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace has apparently been suspended from filming on the BBC due to an ‘incident’ that occurred during filming.

According to The Mirror, the Kat Slater star – who has appeared on the show on-and-off since 2000 – will be ‘temporarily written out’ of upcoming plots on the show.

An insider told the publication that the 48-year-old was called into a ‘crisis meeting’ with producers after her ‘behaviour was called into question.’

‘Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford,’ they claimed.

Thankfully for soap fans, however, it appears that Wallace had already filmed her scenes for the soap’s upcoming 35th anniversary celebrations.

‘She’s one of EastEnders’ biggest stars and this huge anniversary is such an exciting time for everyone working on the show,’ the source added.

‘Thankfully all of the episodes she appears in on the boat along the Thames have been shot.’

EastEnders is planning a devastating death which will see a character lose their life during a party boat event on the Thames.

The identity of the victim can’t be revealed at this stage. For the 35th anniversary week, the locals will celebrate on a big boat after the Queen Vic won a competition.

Speaking about the 35th anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders said: ‘For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

‘This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

A rep for EastEnders declined to comment. Metro.co.uk has reached out to Jessie Wallace’s rep for comment.

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One

