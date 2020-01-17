eastenders-star-danny-dyer-reveals-the-35th-anniversary-death-came-as-a-‘massive-shock’-to-the-cast

There has been plenty of speculation regarding EastEnders’ 35th anniversary after it was revealed earlier this week that a character will die during the boat party on the Thames, and actor Danny Dyer has opened up about the unknown character’s demise.

Speaking to The Mirror, Danny teased what’s to come for the BBC One soap’s big milestone episodes, saying: ‘We’re in the middle of filming that at the moment and you’re going to be shocked. There is talk of someone getting killed off. It is a massive shock to all of us, the whole cast.’

However, it would appear that Danny — and thus his character Mick — won’t be the unlucky Walford regular who’s meet their demise on the boat, as he said: ‘I think I’m alright.’

He also revealed that he’d love to remain on EastEnders until around 2030.

Speaking about his future on the serial drama, Danny said: ‘Another 10 stretch and then I’ll just take a backseat.’

‘I love EastEnders. I’m very grateful it’s a lovely, lovely job. I’m on the best soap ever invented.’

Danny is nominated for Serial Drama Performance at the National Televison Awards this month, and EastEnders is up for Best Serial Drama.

Speaking about the current standard of the soap, Danny continued: ‘I feel that we’ve been a sleeping giant to be honest. We have been in the doldrums for a little while and now we’re back and we’re very strong and I feel we deserve to win best soap.’

EastEnders has thrived under the leadership of Kate Oates and Jon Sen — both of whom have been instrumental in returning the serial drama to its former glory.

With compelling storylines and new narrative techniques aplenty — not to mention ground-breaking episodes such as the alcoholism-centric instalment told entirely from Linda’s (Kellie Bright) perspective — the BBC One soap has been met with acclaim as of late.

EastEnders continues Friday 17 January at 8pm on BBC One.

