eastenders-star-danny-dyer-reveals-he’s-scared-of-mice

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed that he’s having a bit of a mice problem at the moment.

The actor — who portrays Mick Carter in the BBC One soap — has revealed that the little creatures are giving him the ‘heebie-jeebies’ after invading his home in recent weeks.

Speaking on Dev Griffin and Alice Levine’s Radio 1 show, he said: ‘I’m having a bit of a nightmare indoors. Unfortunately, I’ve got mice.’

‘This is the thing, once they’re in your gaff — and they can’t hurt you, they’re diddy little things — and you see it running along the skirting board, it really does upset me.’

In an effort to combat the problem, Danny came with something of a solution, as he got a bulldog — but it seems as if said solution is having little effect on the home invaders.

He continued: ‘That’s why I’ve bought a dog, but I’ve bought a bulldog, it’s useless. If anything they’re coming in to wind the dog up.’

‘I’ve got a wood burner, and one runs out 100 miles an hour under the settee.’

‘It gives me the heebie-jeebies.’

Danny admitted that he’s not pleased at the audacity of the creatures for wandering into his home uninvited, saying: It’s the front of the mice coming into my gaff and bowling around. Their names are not down, right, so they’re not allowed in my gaff.’

‘Now I’m seeing stuff when I’m out and about, just looking out of the corner of my eye.’

Danny is currently at the centre of a huge storyline on EastEnders, as his character Mick struggles to come to terms with wife Linda’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism.

This narrative featured heavily over the festive season, as Linda’s reliance on the booze spiralled out of control, and it will be the subject of upcoming episodes in the coming weeks.

EastEnders continues Friday 10th December at 8pm and 9pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Dating drama for Callum Highway as he tries to move on from Ben Mitchell

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Broken Louise Mitchell reveals all about her revenge on Keanu Taylor