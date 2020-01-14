eastenders-spoilers:-who-dies-as-character-plunges-into-the-thames-during-anniversary?

EastEnders is planning a devastating death for the 35th anniversary which will see a character lose their life during a party boat event on the Thames – but the identity of the victim can’t be revealed at this stage. For the 35th anniversary week, the locals will celebrate on a big boat after the Queen Vic won a competition.

As everyone celebrates, several storylines collide in dramatic fashion – with Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) baby also due around that time, it will be a case of one in and one out. While we can’t confirm full details so as to preserve some huge surprises for the audience, we can promise that you won’t want to miss the episodes – and there will be serious consequences to carry the show through the remainder of the year and beyond.

A spokesperson revealed: As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective. As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences. ‘Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames. However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc. Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.

‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

Ian Beale boards the boat still challenged by his family…but as Bobby finds himself struggling with life in Walford, Ian’s eldest son, Peter, returns. But why has he come back? It isn’t just on the River Thames where the drama unfolds, as back in Albert Square the action continues. With the Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean also set to take centre stage, Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families.

‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

Speaking about the 35th Anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, Executive Producer EastEnders said: “For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years. This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

Tonight saw Linda and Mick (Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer) announce the news that they had won the competition and all of the locals were invited to the river party – prompting worry from Shirley (Linda Henry) that Linda might be tempted.

While other reports on the storyline have claimed certain events and characters are on board, Metro.co.uk understands from our source that not everything is as it seems. There are certainly some pivotal characters involved however, including Mitchells, Brannings and the Carters.

But who is going to die – and is it a murder?

Meanwhile, Sharon will go into labour to bring another resident into Walford – but where will this leave Phil (Steve McFadden) – and will the full truth about Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and his fate finally be exposed?

Other storylines about to come to the fore include a showdown between Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Leo King (Tom Wells), the return of Peter Beale and the next stage of the abuse storyline playing out between Chantelle and Gray Atkins (Jessica Plummer and Toby Alexander-Smith).

Rest assured, we will be bringing you the gossip as it comes for an anniversary that you will not want to miss!

