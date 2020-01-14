eastenders-spoilers:-sonia-fowler-steals-from-dot-branning-after-hit-and-run-blackmail?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) may be forced to take drastic action in EastEnders as Martin (James Bye) faces prion for knocking down and almost killing George while on a dodgy job with Tubbs. When George pulled through from his coma, Martin worried about how much he’d remember and when Sonia went to speak to him during a shift, she was unnerved to realise that he could name and identify Martin.

George sseems less concerned about getting justice for the hit and run and much more interested in cold, hard cash and, having worked out that Sonia is connected to Martin, he put an ultimatum to her: £10k or he reports Martin to the police.

Knowingwhat this could do to Bex (Jasmine Armfield), Sonia despaired as it was clear that George wasn’t messing about – and there’s only oneplace where Sonia can access the kind of cash that she wants to get a hold of.

We previously saw her manage to gaainess to Dot Branning’s (June Brown) bank account, which contains a fortune from Dr Legg – but after faiiling to make a withdrawal, she reached a decision not to pursue her theft.

However, now that the stakes are higher than ever, will she have a change of heart and finding herself stealing from her beloved friend to pay off George? And will that really make the problem go away or is Sonia just creating a whole new mess?

Martin is already up to his neck in it in relation to the disappearance of Keanu and has been on edge for weeks but just as things are getting back on track and it seems like he might be able to return to normal, this will knock him for six.

Will Sonia do the unthinkable to bail out the man she still loves? And, if so, will she be caught – and could Dot ever forgive her?

