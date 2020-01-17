eastenders-spoilers:-sonia-fowler-exposed-as-dot-branning-discovers-she’s-been-robbed?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) found herself in a tricky situation in EastEnders when hit-and-run victim George started demanding that she get in £10,000 in order for him to keep shtum about Martin’s (James Bye) involvement in the incident. However, during tonight’s episode, Dot Branning (June Brown) discovering that someone had stolen money from her account — as a worried Sonia attempted to console her.

Sonia has demonstrated her support to Martin time and again over the last few months, as she’s went out of her way to get him out of several tricky situations. However, she found herself in quite a difficult one earlier this week when she spoke to the victim of Martin’s hit-and-run incident.

Incredibly perceptive, George worked out who Sonia was very quickly, and proceeded to blackmail her — requesting that she get him £10,000 in order to keep him quiet.

Sonia wrestled over what to do — but she kept the information from Martin, who’d finally started to seem like his old self once more — and thus she decided to steal the money from Dot’s bank account.

During tonight’s episode, Sonia gave George the money and was pleased when he admitted that this would be an end to the whole thing.

Relieved, she planned a night out for her and Martin to start their new chapter together, but when Martin received divorce papers from Stacey (Lacey turner), he ultimately put an end to his dalliance with Sonia.

Sonia was heartbroken, informing him that he’d no idea of the lengths she’d gone to in order to sort his problems, but little did she know that she was about to find herself in trouble.

Yes, upon Sonia’s return to the house, Dot — was was being comforted by Stuart (Ricky Champ) — revealed that someone had stolen money from her bank account.

Sonia looked incredibly worried as Dot pondered who would do such a thing.

Will the truth come to light?

Will Sonia find herself in trouble as a result?

EastEnders continues Monday 20 January at 8pm on BBC One.

