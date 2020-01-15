eastenders-spoilers:-shocking-pictures-reveal-boat-party-death-and-scandal

It’s the party to end all parties and for one EastEnders character, it wil be the last one they ever attend. As a major character is set to die during a bash on the Thames, who is dead as we reveal a brand new set of pictures showing almost the entire cast filming the 35th anniversary scenes?

Bosses have promised a week of EastEnders that fans would never forget and Metro.co.uk announced the storyline yesterday which would see a massive chain of events for many members on and off the boat.

Aand during the shindig – which celebrates the Queen Vic winning Pub Of The Year – someone will die, with insiders suggesting there will be a murder. In brand new pics, we get an insight into what is happening on the boat.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is clearly in despair as wife Linda (Kellie Bright) hits the booze hard again – something he is already worried will happen. As she grasps a bottle of champagne, climbs on tables and chairs and causes commotion, could she drunkenly fall overboard?

Meanwhile, Mick has a face like thunder and he seems to be talking closely with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who is currently being stalked by Leo King (Tom Wells). As they share their troubles, could a closeness be reforming?

Another scene sees a worried Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) confiding in Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace). But what is going on and can they help one another? The Brannings are also on board, with Jack (Scott Maslen) and Max (Jake Wood) sharing scenes and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) all smiles with her other half on her arm.

Other characters seen present include Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield), Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero), Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn).

A spokesperson revealed to Metro.co.uk: ‘As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective. As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences.

‘Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames. However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.

‘Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.

‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

‘Ian Beale boards the boat still challenged by his family…but as Bobby finds himself struggling with life in Walford, Ian’s eldest son, Peter, returns. But why has he come back? It isn’t just on the River Thames where the drama unfolds, as back in Albert Square the action continues.

‘With the Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean also set to take centre stage, Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families. ‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

Speaking about the 35th Anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, Executive Producer EastEnders said: “For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

‘This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

The scenes will air in February.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Fans predict who will die in 35th anniversary boat stunt

MORE: EastEnders icon Kacey Ainsworth debuts a bold new blonde look – she’s a far cry from Little Mo now