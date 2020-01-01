eastenders-spoilers:-shock-twist-as-sonia-fowler-tries-to-steal-dot-branning’s-money

One of the many mysteries in the Christmas Day episode of EastEnders centred around the unknown identity of the thief who’d tried to help themselves to five thousand pounds from Dot Branning’s (June Brown) bank account. During tonight’s flashback episode, it was revealed that Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) was actually said thief.

Christmas Day at the Branning household was certainly one to remember, as Dot received word that someone had tried to steal £5,000 from the money that Dr Legg (Leonard Fenton) had left for her.

Dotty (Milly Zero) was quick to blame Martin (James Bye) for such an incident — what with him having vanished on the day in question — but Sonia jumped to his defence and, as a method of deflection, told the young woman she was just like her father, Nick (John Altman).

During tonight’s flashback episode, a few more pieces of the puzzle were filled in, as — after another altercation with Sonia — Dotty started to look elsewhere for the culprits, and came to believe that Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Rainie (Tanya Franks) were responsible.

However, with the search becoming too much for her to handle, Sonia staged an intervention. She pretended to phone Dot’s bank and explain what’s happened — but it became apparent that the phone lead simply wasn’t plugged in.

Later, as she opened up her laptop, Dot’s online banking could be seen in a tab — which confirms that it was, in fact, Sonia who had attempted to steal the cash.

Will Dot find out?

What’s more, what did Sonia want with the money?

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

