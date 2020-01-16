eastenders-spoilers:-shock-twist-as-sharon-mitchell-seeks-revenge-on-phil-over-keanu-taylor

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was left in fear of his freedom in EastEnders during tonight’s episode, as the police began investigating the disappearance of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters). Desperate to find out who grassed him up, both he and Ben (Max Bowden) questioned everyone, before it as revealed that Sharon (Letitia Dean) was the person responsible.

After bumping into Sharon in the middle of the market, Phil was chuffed when Dennis (Bleu Landau) refused to speak to her. However, the smile soon vanished from his face when the police arrived outside Karen’s (Lorraine Stanley) gaff.

A terrified Ben and Phil frantically discussed the possibility that someone grassed them up to the police — listing Martin (James Bye), Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) and Louise (Tilly Keeper) all as possible suspects — but their brainstorming session was interrupted by a visit from the police, who were eager to speak to Phil.

As the police questioned him, the Mitchell hard-man became somewhat irate, so Ben intervened and — in doing so — gave the entire Mitchell clan an alibi by revealing that they were all in the Queen Vic on the day Keanu vanished.

Afterwards, a worried Ben confronted Callum (Tony Clay) in regards to whether or not it was he who spilled the beans to the old bill — as Ben had relayed the fact he’d killed a man to his ex in Tuesday’s episode — and, naturally, Callum was horrified that Ben would make such an assumption.

However, the truth came to light at the end of the instalment, as Sharon — clearly pleased with herself — confronted Phil in the market once more, revealing that it was she who’d called the police.

Phil chased her into Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) home, and proceeded to threaten her, but Sharon wasn’t perturbed in the slightest as she continued to goad him over everything he’s done.

After the Mitchell hard-man left, Sharon became a little worried, as she came to realise that — with Phil so evidently being afraid of the old bill sniffing around — he clearly has something to hide in regards to Keanu’s disappearance.

Nonetheless, Sharon refused to back down, and told Ian that she’s intent on making Phil pay.

Sharon Mitchell is seemingly no more, as the scenes in tonight’s episode highlighted that Sharon Watts is well and truly back — and she’s out for revenge!

EastEnders continues Friday 16 January at 8pm on BBC One.

