eastenders-spoilers:-shock-twist-as-martin-fowler-reveals-the-truth-about-keanu-taylor-to-karen

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) has been hellbent on finding out what happened to son Keanu (Danny Walters) in EastEnders after he mysteriously vanished on Christmas Day, but — knowing of Keanu’s fate — Martin Fowler (James Bye) was riddled with guilt, and thus decided to reveal all to her.

With Keanu having failed to get in touch on New Year’s Eve, Karen found herself sick with worry about her son’s whereabouts once more during tonight’s episode, and thus she decided to do something about it.

In spite of Billy’s (Perry Fenwick) attempts to talk her out of it, Karen resolved to go to the police, but — upon realising that there’s little chance they’d be able to find out anything for certain — she decided to confront Phil (Steve McFadden) once more.

Disrupting his quiet drink in The Vic, Karen cornered Phil and begged him to reveal what he knows. Unfortunately, he refused to reveal anything, and thus Karen lashed out — as she attempted to hit him several times to no avail.

Billy tried to intervene, as he tried to hold her back, but — having watched the whole thing unfold — Martin pulled Karen off Phil and took her back to his place for a cuppa.

The launderette manager opened up about her fears, revealing that she knew about her son’s affair with Sharon (Letitia Dean), but never told a soul — a revelation which piqued Martin’s interest.

Afterwards, he headed for a quiet drink, but a drunken Ben (Max Bowden) appeared and — full of festive spirit — gave him a hug, before commenting on his little moment with Karen with a degree of admiration in his voice.

Conflicted, Martin wrestled with what to do for the better, but — before long — he came to a decision.

As the episode came to a close, Martin headed round to the Atkins household — where Karen’s been staying in Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) and Gray’s (Toby-Alexander Smith) absence —and revealed to the grieving mother that Keanu is very much alive.

An emotional Karen hugged Martin, but the question now is: will she keep shtum about her discovery?

EastEnders continues Friday 3rd December at 8pm on BBC One.

