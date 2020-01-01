EastEnders spoilers: Shock twist as Keanu Taylor is alive — and Martin Fowler and Linda Carter faked his death

EastEnders viewers were left in shock on Christmas Day as Martin Fowler (James Bye) seemingly killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) but — with last night’s stellar episode having brought to light the fact that there was more to this story than meets the eye — tonight’s instalment took viewers back in time — as it was revealed that Keanu is very much alive.

Following on from the events of last night’s episode — which saw Martin confront an intoxicated Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about what happened on Christmas Day — tonight’s instalment took us back to that fateful day in question, as we watched the drama unfold in real time once more — with all of the missing bits left in this time.

Martin transported an unconscious Keanu to a remote warehouse, where he proceeded to take him inside and tie him up. Fearing that the young man might recognise him, Martin concealed Keanu’s sight, but his action’s proved fruitless, as the mechanic removed the mask — and was horrified to learn it was Martin who was responsible for his kidnap.

Knowing that Martin is no killer, Keanu pleaded with him for his life — and an evidently conflicted Martin struggled with what to do for the best.

He revealed how he intended to do this for the Mitchells, so that they could return him a favour, but Keanu reminded him of the fact that the clan — and Ben (Max Bowden) specifically — cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, outside in the van, a drunken Linda woke up — confused as to where she was. She exited the vehicle and took a look around — but was horrified when she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Suddenly, Martin exited the premises and spotted Linda, who — having noticed the gun in his hand — attempted to hightail it out of there. However, the former fruit-and-veg stall holder managed to apprehended her, before dragging her inside.

Linda was horrified at the sight before her, as she laid her eyes upon a battered and bruised Keanu but, nonetheless, he was alive.

Martin filled her in on the story so far — and it’s safe to say that she was speechless when she learned that Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) baby was, in fact, Keanu’s — before revealing that, in spite of his mission, he was unable to end Keanu’s life.

As the three of them discussed options that would allow Keanu to walk free, Linda somewhat sobered up and, with fear and adrenaline kicking in, she came up with a plan.

Knowing that Ben wanted videographic evidence, Linda suggested that Martin could shoot Keanu, but that he could do so in the shoulder — reminding him that it wouldn’t be the first time the young lad got shot — and that the impact of said shot would naturally send him backwards, where he could then lie unconscious on the floor.

Neither Martin nor Keanu were too keen on the idea, so — with that adrenaline kicking in once more — Linda took hold of the weapon and took aim and fired at Keanu!

It was a real shock, and — afterwards — the realisation of what she’d done had sunk in.

Thankfully, Keanu was still breathing, but they took advantage of his weakened state in order add a level of authenticity to the video — the very same video which viewers saw Ben watch during the Christmas episode.

Afterwards, Keanu begged Linda to keep him up to date on how Sharon and the baby are doing, but she was unable to make such a promise, as she knew full well that if Phil (Steve McFadden) got wind of what they’d done, then they’d all be dead.

Martin and Linda bid adieu to Keanu, as he headed off into the darkness and — as we saw in the Christmas episode — Martin started a fire, only it wasn’t Keanu’s remains that he was burning like many had expected, but rather it his belongings, including his passport.

The answers to two of our big questions have finally been revealed, as Keanu is alive, and Linda’s whereabouts on Christmas Day is no longer a mystery, but the cover-up will no doubt lead to plenty more problems for those involved later down the line.

The question is: will Phil and Ben discover that Keanu is, in fact, alive?

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd December at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

