eastenders-spoilers:-shock-romance-for-dotty-cotton-and-leo-king?

Leo King (Tom Wells) has been hellbent on getting back in Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) good books in EastEnders, but it appears as if he’s caught the eye of another Walford resident in Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero). Could romance be about to ensue as a result?

When he first showed up in Walford, Leo was determined to do one thing and one thing only, and that was to seek revenge on Whitney on behalf of his paedophile dad Tony (Chris Coghill).

However, after he’d confronted her on the matter, he came to believe that she was telling the truth, and thus he’s attempted to make amends for his creepy behaviour.

Yes, he’s proceeded to stalk Whitney — popping up in her life at every given opportunity.

However, it appears as if his presence in Albert Square has resulted in him catching the eye of another girl, as — in the coming episodes — Dotty joins Bex (Jasmine Armfield) on the Square, and as they set their sights upon Leo, it becomes rather apparent that Dotty likes him.

Later, Dotty proceeds to help Leo on his stall, and throughout the week she attempts to charm him. However, his villainous side comes to light once more when Dotty mentions Tony.

Having realised that she’s upset Leo, Dotty apologises and suggests that they go for a drink together.

Will romance ensue?

Or will Whitney be able to warn Dotty about Leo’s true nature?

Is she in danger?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 8pm on BBC One.

