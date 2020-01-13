eastenders-spoilers:-shock-passion-for-ben-mitchell-and-callum-highway-as-they-have-sex-in-the-car-lot

Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay) had his heart well and truly broken in EastEnders, as boyfriend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) broke up with him just before the festive season. However, the young man returned in tonight’s episode, and wasted little time in confronting his former beau — but with the chemistry sizzling between the pair, it didn’t take long for passion to ensue.

After giving up his life of crime in favour of a better one with Callum, Ben once again found himself drawn to the dark side as a result of Phil’s (Steve McFadden) dilemma over Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) affair, and thus he decided to do what was in his boyfriend’s best interests and put an end to their relationship — in spite of the fact doing so evidently broke him.

The last several weeks have seen Ben struggle to come to terms with the events of Christmas, and thus he’s resorted to one-night-stands to take his mind of both the fact that he’s responsible for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death, as well as the fact that he’s missing his man.

During tonight’s episode, Ben was worried when he couldn’t get hold of Louise (Tilly Keeper), but he was shocked when Callum entered the car lot — evidently back in Walford.

Ben was delighted — as was the nation — but the pair said nothing to one another, as the subtext spoke volumes — as did their sizzling chemistry.

They walked towards one another, and Ben took the initiative and thus brushed all of the items atop the desk on to the floor, as he and Callum locked lips.

They proceeded to move to the table, where they had sex.

Afterwards, both men attempted to start a conversation, and Ben — more vulnerable than we’ve seen him in recent weeks — admitted that he’d missed Callum.

However, his words resulted in Callum quizzing him as to why he’d broken up with him, and more conflict ensued, as Ben once again was unable to reveal the real reason he ended their relationship.

With Ben unwilling to speak, Callum headed off.

However, the chemistry is very much still there — as are the feelings — so could we see a reunion on the cards for Ballum sometime soon?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 14th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

