eastenders-spoilers:-shock-for-jean-slater-as-she-discovers-daniel-cook-is-still-alive

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) struggled to come to terms with the loss of Daniel Cook (Adrian Edmondson) in EastEnders, but she had no idea that he was secretly alive all this time, and had merely faked his own death to save her the grief of having to lose him after she’d fallen in love with him. However, during tonight’s flashback episode, viewers learned that she finally discovered the truth on Christmas day.

With Kheerat, Jags and Vinny (Jaz Deol, Amar Adatia and Shiv Jalota) attempting to reconnect the power at the Slater household on Christmas Day, Daniel hovered outside the house — debating with himself as to whether or not he should reveal the truth to Jean.

However, his attention soon turned to the Panesars, as he attempted to figure out what they were up to. Upon learning that the Slaters owed them rent money — money which the family couldn’t afford — Daniel resolved to make up the difference, and thus paid on their behalf.

As Kheerat enquired about his motivations in doing so, Daniel kept shtum — that is, until he couldn’t any longer. With the eldest Panesar’s help, he was able to re-introduce himself to Jean — who thought she was seeing a ghost.

After slapping him across the face, Jean called him every name under the son and asked him to leave, but upon learning that he was the guardian angel who paid for them to stay put, she proceeded to track him down in an attempt to get him to open up as to why he’d faked his own death.

Daniel soon revealed that he did what he did because he was falling in love with her, and he could see that she was falling for him too, so he hoped to spare her the pain of getting to know him, only to have to say goodbye to him when he dies.

Jean was touched, and, before long, they shared a kiss.

How will Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Mo (Laila Morse) react?

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

