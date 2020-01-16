eastenders-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-honey-mitchell-as-she-decides-to-leave?

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has had a tough year in EastEnders, what with her battling an eating disorder, but — with Billy (Perry Fenwick) offering his support — she came to the realisation that she needs help in the latest episode. However, could she be set for a shock exit as she prepares to leave?

Honey was left a shell of her former self as a result of ex-beau Adam (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) knocking her confidence at every given opportunity and cheating on her with several other women.

She’s been battling an eating disorder in recent months — something which Billy became aware of last week, and thus he’s resolved to help her through her tough time.

Billy made several efforts to get Honey to open up about her struggles — as did Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) — but they had little to no luck, that is until Honey witnessed daughter Janet refusing to eat, as she wanted to be like her mum.

Knowing she was in need of help, Honey opened up to Billy about what she’s been going through, and an emotional Billy held her close and promised to help.

However, it appears as if Honey could be set for a shock exit, as — in the next episode — she’s intent on leaving.

Billy is desperate to support her and thus he pleads with her to stay — but will she listen to him? Will he be able to convince her?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Friday 17 January at 8pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Shocking pictures reveal boat party death and scandal

MORE: 10 EastEnders spoilers: Sharon’s huge revenge, exit shock and huge betrayal