eastenders-spoilers:-shock-arrest-for-phil-mitchell-as-the-police-investigate-keanu-taylor’s-disappearance?

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was enraged in EastEnders when he discovered that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was the mystery man who’d gotten wife Sharon (Letitia Dean) pregnant, and thus he allowed Ben (Max Bowden) to orchestrate a revenge plan — but is he set to pay the price for that revenge plan in the coming episodes, as the police investigate?

When Phil learned that Sharon’s baby wasn’t his, he set about orchestrating a revenge plan that would see him murder the father of the baby, but — afraid his dad’s villainous streak would result in him going to prison — Ben resolved to take on the burden.

After realising that it was Keanu who’s fathered Sharon’s child, Ben got Martin (James Bye) involved — who then he set out to dispose of the young man on Ben’s behalf.

Viewers know that Keanu is very much alive — as does Karen (Lorraine Stanley) — after Martin and Linda (Kellie Bright) faked his death, but the Mitchells are none-the-wiser.

In the coming episodes, Phil is delighted as Dennis (Bleu Landau) continues to ignore Sharon, but when he spots the police outside the Taylor’s house, he begins to worry.

Meanwhile, at the Taylors’, the police question Karen about Keanu, but — knowing some degree of the truth courtesy of Martin — Karen decides to play things down.

Nonetheless, the police soon arrive at Phil’s.

Will Phil be arrested as a result of his part in Keanu’s disappearance?

If so, he could very well find himself embroiled in a murder investigation.

Or will the truth about Keanu being alive perhaps come to light as the police investigate further?

One to watch: Thursday 16th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

