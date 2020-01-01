eastenders-spoilers:-sheree-trueman’s-son-isaac-arrives-with-a-shocking-secret

Sheree Trueman’s (Suzette Llewellyn) questionable behaviour in EastEnders has resulted in Denise Fox (Diane Parish) growing ever so suspicious of her, and during the Christmas Day episode, she kicked her out of the house after she confessed to having another man on the go. However, tonight’s flashback episode enlightened us more on the subject, as we came to learn the real reason Sheree has been so secretive.

Viewers will remember that, in the Christmas Day episode, Sheree never showed up until the meal had already commenced. What’s more, her secretive phone calls results in Denise’s suspicions being raised.

With Amy having informed Denise that Sheree took a call in the salon from a mystery man named Isaac, Denise confronted her on the matter, and Sheree came clean — revealing that there is, in fact, another man in her life.

However, a few more of the blanks were filled in during tonight’s episode, as it became clear that even Patrick (Rudolph Walker) was becoming somewhat suspicious of her actions.

Later, Denise could be seen checking up on Sheree — an incident which in turn prompted the confrontation we saw in the Christmas Day episode.

The reason for Sheree’s secretive behaviour was due to the fact that Isaac had shown up in Walford — and he was hoping to meet her new husband.

Yes, Isaac is actually Sheree’s son — a revelation which begs the question as to why she’s so nervous about introducing him to Patrick and Denise?

Will Patrick discover the truth?

Stevie Basaula has joined the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of Isaac. Stevie has previously starred in numerous theatre productions including RSC’s Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet as well as the upcoming second season of Bulletproof.

On joining EastEnders, Stevie said: ‘I feel very blessed to be a part of such an iconic show. Like many of us around the country, EastEnders is something I’ve grown up with so it excites me to be bringing to life the part of Isaac.’

Jon Sen, Executive Producer (EastEnders) added: We’re thrilled to welcome Stevie to EastEnders. We’ve teased the character of Isaac – the ‘other man’ in Sheree’s life – ever since her arrival six months ago. Today Isaac has arrived on the Square with bravado, charisma and his fair share of charm. A teacher with a troubled past, his story will unfold over the coming weeks as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick these last few months.’

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

