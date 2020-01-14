eastenders-spoilers:-sharon-mitchell-takes-spectacular-revenge-on-phil-and-ben

Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) has had quite a few knockbacks in EastEnders over the years, but — in spite of everything — she always comes back stronger than ever like the true queen that she is, and that appears to be what’s set to happen in the coming episodes, as she seeks spectacular revenge on Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben (Max Bowden) for the damage they’ve caused.

After the truth about her affair with Keanu (Danny Walters) came to light, Sharon found herself public enemy number one, as she was thrown out of her home, and ostracised by the entire Mitchell clan.

Additionally, Phil used Denny (Bleu Landau) as a pawn his game, which resulted in the young lad wanting nothing to do with his mum.

In the coming episodes, Sharon and Phil clash once more, but — with Phil’s birthday on the horizon — he’s arranged a family meal, and Sharon’s clearly not invited, which leaves her rather upset.

With little to no friends left on the Square, Sharon initially sought support from best pal Linda (Kellie Bright), who did her utmost to help — that is, until she got incredibly drunk and evicted her mate from the premises.

The pair reunite in the coming episodes, and — with young lover Keanu all that she can think about — Sharon opens up to The Queen Vic landlady about her fears. It’s become apparent that she believes Phil sought murderous revenge on the young mechanic, but she has no evidence to prove such a thing.

However, a drunk Linda spills the beans, revealing that Keanu is very much alive.

The following day, Linda has little to no recollection of what transpired on the previous night, but Sharon confronts her about the bombshell she dropped, which prompts a worried Linda to deny having any such knowledge on Keanu.

However, Sharon threatens to ask Martin (James Bye), and thus Linda finally reveals the truth.

Sharon has the upper hand that she’s so desperately craved, and the Mitchell clan is thrown into panic as their past actions come back to haunt them.

The question is: how far is Sharon will to go to in order to get revenge?

One to watch: Thursday 23 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

