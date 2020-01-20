eastenders-spoilers:-sharon-mitchell-shocked-as-linda-carter-reveals-that-keanu-taylor-is-alive

Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) has been going out of her mind with worry in EastEnders as she’s come to believe that Phil (Steve McFadden) had murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in a vile act of revenge, but best mate Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) enlightened her to the truth during tonight’s episode, as she revealed that the young mechanic is well and truly alive.

Sharon vowed revenge on Phil, after she came to believe that Keanu had been murdered by his hands. While Sharon having contacted the police became a massive thorn in his side, the Mitchell hardman was otherwise preoccupied during tonight’s episode, as he arranged a family meal for his birthday.

The pair clashed once more, and Sharon was left upset when she came to realise that all the Mitchells were celebrating the Walford hard-man’s birthday without her.

Meanwhile, over at The Queen Vic, Linda was horrified when she realised that she’d forgotten Mick’s (Danny Dyer) birthday, and thus she swooped into action in an effort to arrange a surprise birthday party for her beloved hubby.

Struggling with her alcoholism, Linda found herself unable to resist a drink, and Mick was less than pleased when he discovered that she’d been boozing when she should’ve been with Ollie.

Linda proceeded to head out to the Prince Albert, where she bumped into Sharon. With the pair having fallen out on New Year’s Eve after Linda seemingly said some harsh words while under the influence of drink, the tension was evident, but before long they called a truce as Linda apologised for her behaviour.

However, Linda proceeded to get drunk as Sharon opened up about her fears in regards to Keanu, and thus Linda revealed that Keanu is actually alive — and went into detail, explaining how she was instrumental in orchestrating the young man’s escape.

Sharon was shocked by her pal’s revelation — but what will she do with this information?

If she uses it, she could be endangering the lives of both Linda and Keanu.

Will she seek revenge on the Mitchell clan?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 21 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Character back from the dead in boat tragedy twist?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: New pictures reveal Mick Carter dies in boat plunge?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Pictures reveal that Callum Highway is left for dead