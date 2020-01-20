eastenders-spoilers:-sharon-mitchell-discovers-that-keanu-taylor-is-alive

Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) world came crashing down in EastEnders over the festive season, as the truth about her affair with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) came to light in a shocking fashion. However, with the young lad having disappeared since the truth was revealed, Sharon has been incredibly worried about his whereabouts — but she discovers that he’s very much alive in the coming episodes.

With Phil (Steve McFadden) having a reputation for violence, Sharon spent the last two years scared that — if he found out about her dalliance with Keanu — then he’d seek murderous revenge on the young mechanic.

While viewers know Keanu is alive, Phil believes him to be dead as a result of Ben’s (Max Bowden) actions, and as a result, Sharon has come to think that her young lover met his demise at her husband’s hands.

In the coming episodes, she bumps into Linda (Kellie Bright) — whom she fell out with on New Year’s Eve when The Queen Vic landlady drunkenly evicted her.

However, in spite of their differences, the pair call a truce, and thus Sharon confides in Linda about her worries in regards to Keanu.

Sharon knows more about what Phil’s capable of than most, which is why it’s no surprise she’s worried about what he did to the young man, but as she reveals her fears, Linda — evidently drunk — spills the beans, revealing that Keanu is very much alive.

The following day, Linda has little to no recollection of what transpired on the previous night, but Sharon confronts her about the bombshell she dropped, which prompts a worried Linda to deny having any such knowledge on Keanu.

However, Sharon threatens to ask Martin (James Bye), and thus Linda finally reveals the truth.

How will Sharon react to Linda’s bombshell?

What’s more, what will she do with this information?

One to watch: Monday 20 January at 8pm on BBC One.

