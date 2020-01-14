eastenders-spoilers:-rainie-branning-targets-dying-daniel-cook

Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) have proven just how perfect they are for one another in EastEnders on several occasions in the past, but — with the New Year promising a fresh start for the pair — Rainie sets her sights on something of a mission, and it’s something that Stuart’s evidently not so keen on.

In the coming episodes, Rainie targets both Daniel (Adrian Edmondson) and Jean (Gillian Wright) — and Stuart is horrified as a result. However, little do they know that Jean and Daniel are actually the ones in control of the whole situation, and they’re pulling the strings.

Later in the week, Daniel and Jean continue to run rings around Stuart and Rainie — but will they work out who’s actually in control of the situation?

This isn’t the first time that Rainie has clashed with Daniel and Jean, as — prior to her imprisonment — she did a stint in the café, and Daniel wasted little time in winding her up.

What’s more, Jean later got involved and proceeded to do the same — much to Rainie’s dismay — so is she perhaps targeting them as a means of getting revenge?

Or is she up to something else?

What’s her endgame?

What’s more, will she work out that Daniel and Jean seemingly know full well what she’s up to?

One to watch: Monday 21 January at 8pm on BBC One.

