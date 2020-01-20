eastenders-spoilers:-pictures-reveal-that-callum-highway-is-left-for-dead

These are the sinister scenes which show that the danger doesn’t just take place on the River Thames during EastEnders’ explosive 35th anniversary week – as Callum Highway (Tony Clay) may die after being kidnapped by a vengeful and very much not dead Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

At thee moment, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) believes that Keanu is dead on his orders but Martin Fowler (James Bye) faked the killing and tonight, Sharon (Letitia Dean) discovers from Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that keanu is safe and alive.

But as Sharon plans revenge, a series of dramatic twists will see Keanu return to Walford to make Ben pay for trying to kill him. Wanting him to see how much it hurts to have everything take from him, Keanu targets Callum and a violent altercation follows.

Thankfully, Ben, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Stuart (Ricky Champ) manage to find Callum but he is badly injured and an ambulance is callledd – will he survive? Or will he be the second casualty in a week that sees a character plunge from the party boat to their death?

Discussing the iconic week, producer Jon Sen enthused: For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

‘This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

A spokesperson added to Metro.co.uk: ‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

‘Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families. ‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

