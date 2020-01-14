eastenders-spoilers:-phil-mitchell-makes-a-shocking-discovery-about-keanu-taylor’s-death-tonight

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) left son Ben (Max Bowden) to deal with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders over the festive season, but he didn’t know who the young man had hired to carry out the incredibly secretive task. However, during tonight’s episode he finds out said person’s identity — and he struggles to come to terms with the fact that it’s none other than Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Louise (Tilly Keeper) has struggled to come to terms with the role she played in Keanu’s death, and her inability to accept what she did has been a great cause of concern for the Mitchell clan in recent episodes, as Phil and Ben have desperately tried to ensure Lou keeps shtum.

However, the pressure was too much to handle, and during last night’s episode, she revealed all to her mum Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) — who couldn’t believe what she’d heard.

During tonight’s episode, Lisa comes to believe that her daughter is unwell, and heads out with Peggy in tow to call a doctor.

Desperate to get Louise the help she needs, she goes to see Phil once more, only this time she reveals everything that she knows about the situation.

After delivering her speech, Lisa leaves and Phil can’t believe what he’s heard when he comes to realise that Martin was the man whom Ben trusted enough to dispose of Keanu.

How will he react?

Will Ben be able to convince his dad that Martin can be trusted?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 14th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

