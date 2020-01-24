eastenders-spoilers:-phil-mitchell,-louise-mitchell-and-lisa-fowler-leave-in-triple-exit-shock

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) has been struggling to come to terms with the part she played in Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) demise in EastEnders, and thus mum Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) has done everything she can to support her daughter. After weeks of discussion, the pair decided to head off to Portugal during tonight’s episode, and Phil (Steve McFadden) departed with them after realising he could no longer stay in Walford due to him being arrested under suspicion of murder.

With Louise struggling to cope, Lisa has been hellbent on getting her daughter the help she desperately needs — something that’s been rather difficult given Phil’s refusal to allow the young woman out of his sights for fear she might spill the beans about Keanu.

However, he soon changed his tune when Sharon (Letitia Dean) had him arrested on suspicion of Keanu’s murder.

Yes, with the video of the young mechanic’s apparent death scene having been given to the coppers, Phil is in a whole world of trouble, and therefore — during tonight’s episode — he took it upon himself to ensure the Mitchell clan fled Walford.

Phil revealed his plan to Lisa — who was shocked at the fact that he was considering the possibility of leaving and never returning — but the Mitchell hard-man was out of options, and therefore she agreed to allow both he and Ben (Max Bowden) to come along with her and Louise.

The clan set about packing and preparing to leave — something which Ben found incredibly difficult as it meant he had to bid adieu to Lexi and Callum (Tony Clay).

However, for Louise, it felt like the only option, and thus she said an emotional farewell to Bex (Jasmine Armfield) — albeit without revealing that she’s actually leaving the Square — before getting into the taxi with Lisa, Phil and Ben.

Ben — who’d been conflicted throughout the entire instalment about whether he was doing the right thing in leaving — ultimately decided to stay put, and thus reunited with Callum. Meanwhile, Phil, Lisa and Louise informed the taxi driver to take them away.

Lisa and Louise are hoping to make a fresh start — hence their departure — but have we seen the last of Phil?

The Mitchell hard-man informed Ben that — when the police come calling — he can feel free to pin the blame on him, so it appears as if he has no intention of coming back to Walford any time soon.

But this is the icon that is Phil Mitchell we’re talking about — so will he be able to stay away from his home turf?

EastEnders continues Monday 27 January at 8pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Character back from the dead in boat tragedy twist?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: New pictures reveal Mick Carter dies in boat plunge?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Pictures reveal that Callum Highway is left for dead