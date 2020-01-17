eastenders-spoilers:-patrick-trueman-discovers-sheree’s-secret-son-isaac

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) was devastated in EastEnders when wife Sheree (Suzette Llewellyn) left him over the festive season for another fella, but the truth soon came to light — well, for the viewers anyhow — as it was revealed that Sheree’s mystery man was actually her son, Isaac, and in the coming episodes, the Walford legend learns some degree of this truth as he comes face to face with the young man.

Patrick thought he’d finally found happiness with Sheree, but little did he know that she was harbouring a big secret — one which came to light over the course of the holiday season. However, Denise (Diane Parish) thought that she’d been having an affair — and Sheree did little to dispel this theory, which suggests she had something big to hide.

It was revealed to viewers during the special New Year’s Day flashback episode that Sheree’s mystery man wasn’t actually another lover, but was in fact her son Isaac — who showed up in Albert Square on Christmas Day.

Viewers haven’t seen Sheree since then — nor has Patrick — but, in the coming episodes, Lola urges Sheree to make amends with her husband.

Sheree musters up the courage to do just that, and by the end of the week she’s introducing Patrick to Isaac. The meeting gets off to something of an awkward beginning, but before long tensions ease as the two men get to know each other.

Will Sheree and Patrick get back together?

Or are there more secrets that Sheree has yet to reveal?

One to watch: Friday 24 January at 8pm on BBC One.

