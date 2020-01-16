eastenders-spoilers:-new-pictures-reveal-mick-carter-dies-in-boat-plunge?

Brand new images from the ongoing filming of the EastEnders boat disaster appear to confirm that Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) may die after falling into the Thames – has a drunk Linda (Kellie Bright) accidentally killed her own husband in a shocking turn of events?

Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is seen screaming for Mick as the inhabitants of the boat all look overboard in horror at what has happened. Tina races down to board a life raft – with the help of Jack and Max Branning (Scott Maslen and Jake Wood).

Earlier pictures showed Mick despairing as Linda once again got drunk and ended up perilously close to the edge while stumbling and climbing on board tables. Tina was also looking concerned by her behaviour as Linda helped herself to the bottles of champagne.

Mick is also seen having an in depth conversation with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty). Previously, while drunk, Linda has said some despicably cruel things to Mick and then forgotten – but he has stood by her and tried everything to help her.

But now, as he may rush to grab her from danger, could an altercation result in Linda sending Mick to a watery grave?

As Tina heads out – along with Jack and Max – cast members were all wearing life jackets. As they hunt for a missing Mick, could one or all of them also end up in danger?

A spokesperson revealed: ‘As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective.

‘As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences. ‘Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

‘However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc. Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.

‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

‘Ian Beale boards the boat still challenged by his family…but as Bobby finds himself struggling with life in Walford, Ian’s eldest son, Peter, returns. But why has he come back? It isn’t just on the River Thames where the drama unfolds, as back in Albert Square the action continues.

‘With the Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean also set to take centre stage, Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families.

‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

Speaking about the 35th Anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, Executive Producer EastEnders said: ‘For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years. This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

But is a Carter about to become just that – history? With Linda also nowhere to be seen, might she be in the depths too, with Mick diving in to save her?

SEE THE OTHER PICTURE GALLERY HERE.

The scenes air in February.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Fans predict who will die in 35th anniversary boat stunt

MORE: 10 EastEnders spoilers: Sharon’s huge revenge, exit shock and huge betrayal