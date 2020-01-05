eastenders-spoilers:-mo-harris-performs-a-seance-to-find-‘dead’-daniel

Daniel Cook’s (Ade Edmondson) death shook Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to the core in EastEnders. They met when they were both enduring cancer treatment but the prognosis was much worse for Daniel, who didn’t have long left to live. Despite him starting out as a total annoyance to her, their bickering soon turned to warmth.

They spent more and more time together and enjoyed one another’s company – with each party starting to fall for each other. But after Daniel kissed Jean, he realised that it wouldn’t be fair on her to fall in love only to lose him. When Jean got the news that he had died, she attended a ceremony but was unaware that he had set it all up and was still in fact alive.

All she had left of him was a video message but after Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) happened to spot the very much alive Daniel during a visit to the hospital, he was stunned and Daniel explained his actions. Now Jean is aware too but has it led to a reunion – and will she share the good news with her family as they notice her acting chippier than normal?

Jean is left unenthused when Mo Harris (Laila Morse) arranges a seance so that they can speak to Daniel on the other side – mostly because she knows that he isn’t actually dead. But will Jean go along with it or come clean? Or might mischevious Daniel try and play a trick on unsuspecting Mo?

One to watch:Monday 6 January at 8pm on BBC One.

