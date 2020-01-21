eastenders-spoilers:-mick-carter-takes-drastic-action-to-protect-linda-tonight

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) reliance on alcohol in EastEnders has proven to be a great source of stress for Mick (Danny Dyer), and thus he’s gone out of his way to do whatever he can to help his beloved wife. However, things take another turn during tonight’s episode — which forces Mick to take drastic action.

After realising she’d forgotten about Mick’s birthday, Linda swooped into action and prepared a surprise birthday party for him at The Queen Vic. Mick was delighted as a result — and he was incredibly proud of Linda when she turned down a drink from Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

However, she found herself unable to resist temptation once more, and thus sought solace in the bottle she’s been keeping in the bathroom cabinet.

Mick was devastated when he found Linda intoxicated once more, and thus she decided to head out for another drink — where she bumped into Sharon (Letitia Dean) and ended up spilling the secret about Keanu’s (Danny Walters) fate.

During tonight’s episode, Linda — hungover — struggles to remember what happened on the previous night, so Mick wastes little time in reminding her. The Queen Vic landlady is quick to blame him for what happened, but Shirley (Linda Henry) overhears and — desperate to sort this out — she locates Linda’s secret drink stash, and thus she and Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) attempt to make Mick see sense.

However, Mick soon receives a call from Ollie’s school, and he learns that a social worker has been informed as Ollie is clearly suffering at the moment.

As a result, Mick asks Chantelle to look after Ollie — but a drunk Linda isn’t too pleased, and explodes.

Left with no choice, Mick goes to desperate lengths to protect the love of his life.

The question is: will his efforts work?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 21 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

