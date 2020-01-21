eastenders-spoilers:-mick-carter-locks-drunk-linda-in-her-room-to-protect-her

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism has spiralled out of control over the last few months in EastEnders, and Mick (Danny Dyer) has done his utmost to support her throughout her tough time. However, it became apparent during tonight’s episode that her reliance on the booze is having an adverse effect on Ollie, and with her hitting the bottle all the more, Mick decided to take drastic action.

After the events of the previous episode — which saw her get drunk and spill the beans about Keanu’s (Danny Walters) whereabouts to Sharon (Letitia Dean) — Linda was battling a massive hangover. Mick wasted little time in berating her for her actions, but Linda was having none of it, and proceeded to blame him for what transpired on the previous night.

Shirley (Linda Henry) wasn’t too pleased over Linda’s words, and she warned Mick that he needed to do something, but he wasn’t in the mood to listen to her criticising his wife once more.

Given that Shirley has a habit for ignoring the wishes of those around her and following her own instincts, she set off on a mission to help her son, and — after some investigating — she discovered Linda’s secret bottle of vodka in the bathroom cabinet.

Mick was upset over Shirley’s discovery, but he soon found his mind elsewhere, as he received a phone call from Ollie’s school — a phone call which informed him that Miss Gardiner wanted to speak to both he and Linda.

Meanwhile, Linda was attempting to do damage control, as she pleaded with Sharon to keep shtum about Keanu’s fate — not only for herself but for all those around her. Eventually, Mick made contact with his wife, and relayed news of the meeting at the school.

Linda showed up late — much to Mick’s dismay — but matters became worse when Miss Gardiner revealed that an accusation had been made against Linda’s behaviour in regards to how she treats Ollie.

Given that her children are her world, Linda was horrified at such an accusation — as was Mick, as he knows full well Linda would never harm her kids — and The Queen Vic landlady became rather irate, as she demanded to know who said such a thing.

After coming to believe that Shelley was behind the accusation, Linda began to rant about her — something which prompted Miss Gardiner to reveal that it was Ollie who made the accusation.

Linda and Mick were at a loss for words following the teacher’s revelation, and — back at The Vic — Mick decided to ask Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) to look after Ollie in the meantime so that they can sort through things.

The Carter matriarch was horrified at Mick’s decision, as she feared Ollie would struggle to adjust to a different routine, but Mick simply relayed that their son isn’t happy.

After he took Ollie over to Chantelle’s, he returned home — and he, Shirley and Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) pondered what Linda was up to in her room, as it had become awfully quiet.

Worried, Mick headed up to the door to check on Linda, but the door burst open and an incredibly drunk Linda exited her room with a bottle of drink in one hand, and a suitcase in the other.

Much like it’s done in the past, the level of drink that Linda had taken resulted in her saying some incredibly hurtful things about her family — namely Mick, whom she blamed for everything, and brought up Dean (Matt Di Angelo) once more in an effort to really hurt him.

Tina wrestled the bottle from Linda’s hands, and Mick decided that enough was enough, as he picked up his wife, headed towards their room and threw her on the bed before exiting — and locking her in.

Linda screamed at the door — demanding that Mick bring her son back home — but Mick held the door shut with his back, evidently pondering the decision he’d just made.

Mick is willing to do whatever it takes to help the love of his life recover, but how will Linda react when she sobers up and realises what Mick’s done?

EastEnders continues Thursday 23 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

