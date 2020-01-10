eastenders-spoilers:-mick-carter-confronts-linda-about-her-hotel-stay-with-another-man

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has become reliant on alcohol in EastEnders, and her addiction resulted in her getting caught up in a number of deadly situations during the festive season — one of which Mick (Danny Dyer) confronts her about in the coming episodes, as he comes to learn that she booked a hotel during her New Year’s Eve boozing session.

Viewers will know that, on New Years’ Eve, Linda reached for the bottle more than ever before, as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that she knows about Keanu’s (Danny Walters) fate — something which she’s had to keep shtum about in case Phil (Steve McFadden) were to find out.

On the night in question, Linda was the worse for wear, and stumbled from pub to pub — seeking more booze each and every time. However, following her stint in The Prince Albert, she ended up in a hotel room with a strange man.

After he made unwanted advances, Linda managed to escape and thus made it back safely to Walford, but the events of this night catch up with her in the coming episodes, as Mick seemingly discovers the hotel booking.

The Queen Vic landlord lies to Shirley (Linda Henry) about the booking, but little does he know that she already knows and thus urges him to confront his beloved wife. He does just that, and Linda is shocked by the accusation he makes.

However, she is later horrified to learn from the hotel that she went there — with another man.

Will Mick and Linda be able to get through this?

Later in the week, the clan receive some good news which lifts their spirits, but as Linda celebrates, Shirley warns her she’ll be watching her from now on.

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 8pm on BBC One.

