eastenders-spoilers:-max-bowden-reveals-ben-and-callum-have-‘true-love’-as-he-teases-reunion

EastEnders star Max Bowden has confirmed a long road ahead for Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway (Tony Clay), promising that their paths won’t sp crossing and confirming that they are very much in love. So could this be the first glint of hope that a reunion is on the cards?

We recently saw Callum walk away from a broken Ben after he admitted that he had killed someone but Ben had told Callum that he knows how he feels about him. Callum has a lot to get through in his mind but there’s much more to come.

We caught up with Max, who told Metro.co.uk: ‘Their paths are always going to cross, that’s a definite. There’s a magnet that draws them back together but it’s never plain sailing. It looks like maybe it never will be but there’s this real magnetism and this strong love for each other – they want each other to be okay but Ben’s problem is that he doesn’t think he’s the one to do that for Callum.

‘What makes their relationship so passionate and brilliant is that it’s not plain sailing and totally driven by emotion. These characters find it hard to be normal – it’s so explosive and the audience believe it in it because it’s so real. Nothing is ever plain sailing when you love each other – and Ben and Callum really do love each other.’

Fans have wondered whether Ben’s guilt over Keanu is genuine but Max insists that although he can put on a front, Ben is absolutely crushed.

He sighed: ‘I think this whole journey of loyalty to his father hasn’t got him anywhere. He has found Callum is releasing the light but he keeps treading back into the dark and regretting it when he does. He is so unsure of what the right thing is to do and it has become so overwhelming. I’d advise Ben to build bridges and try to start again.’

And to top off a brilliant year, Max has now been shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards – and his gratitude for that is squared completely with the fans.

He enthused: ‘It’s great to be nominated, it’s amazing because it’s by the fans and that’s who we do this for. I’m very grateful that the fans have bought into Ben and I hope it will be a great night. The expectations of taking on an exisiting role is huge – I wanted to dive in and give my take on it and I am so glad the fans are on board with that.

‘Everybody can relate to some sort of characteristic to Ben – whether it’s his love for his family, his loyalty, his insecurities. Fans can find a lot in him and I am so grateful that the layers are being received well by so many people. I am glad they understand the character and his depths as it can be a hard thing to do.

‘It’s not necessarily all about awards but it’s nice to be recognised for your hard work and it would be the perfect end top a brilliant year on the show. It would literally be about a year to the day since I joined so if it was to happen, I’d be so chuffed and so grateful to the fans. It would summarise such a brilliant first year on the show.’

And he added that he couldn’t be happier on the show, confirming there’s a huge buzz on set at the moment.

‘Kate and Jon are geniuses – we are having our ship steered in the right way, pardon the pun. I was speaking to Steve McFadden the other day and it feels like a really, really good time. We’re all enjoying the scripts and turning the pages so fast because we want to know what happens. That’s what we do it for, to work together as a team.’

