eastenders-spoilers:-martin-fowler-threatens-karen-taylor-as-she-questions-everyone-about-keanu?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) became hellbent on getting to the bottom of Keanu’s (Danny Walters) sudden disappearance in EastEnders — after he vanished on Christmas Day when the truth about his affair with Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) came to light — but with Martin Fowler (James Bye) having given her a piece of the puzzle, she begins to search for clues as to what really happened during the next episode.

Keanu vanished without a trace over the festive season, after news of his dalliance with Sharon reached Phil (Steve McFadden), who — with Ben’s (Max Bowden) help — set about getting some sweet revenge on the young man.

While viewers were initially led to believe that Martin had murdered Keanu at Ben’s request, it was revealed during an hour-long flashback episode broadcast on New Year’s Day that Keanu is, in fact, very much alive, as — with help from Linda (Kellie Bright) — the fruit-and-veg stall holder came up with a plan to stage the young lad’s death.

However, Karen was none-the-wiser and thus came to believe that Phil sought murderous revenge on her son. Sick with worry, she headed round to the Mitchell household to confront Phil — with Linda in tow — during Monday’s episode, but his words did little to put her mind at ease.

Linda — who knows more than she’s letting on — tried to convince Karen that Keanu’s just fine, but the Carter matriarch’s words had little impact, as Karen became obsessed with getting to the truth in the latest instalment, which prompted a guilt ridden Martin to reveal to her that Keanu is, in fact, alive.

Martin made her promise to keep shtum, but it appears as if Karen is going to have some trouble doing so, as — in the next episode — she is on a mission to find out what really happened to her boy.

As a result, she questions everyone to find out if he’s telling the truth — desperate to get some answers — and a new image has revealed that she comes face-to-face with Martin during her hunt.

Will Martin be able to convince her that it’s in her best interests — and those of Keanu’s — to stop searching for answers?

Martin appears to be somewhat threatening in the picture, so could he perhaps threaten the laundrette manager into keeping quiet?

What’s more, will he perhaps reveal Linda’s involvement in the whole cover-up?

It’s likely that Karen isn’t going to settle until she knows for sure what’s happened to Keanu, so Martin may find himself in yet another tricky situation.

EastEnders airs these scenes on Friday 3rd January at 8pm on BBC One.

