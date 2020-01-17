eastenders-spoilers:-martin-fowler-receives-shocking-news-tonight

Martin Fowler (James Bye) has had quite a rough couple of months in EastEnders, what with him getting involved in dodgy dealings for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) — which led to him having to fake Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) death in an effort to make Ben think he’d killed him — but he’s set to be shocked all the more during tonight’s episode, as he receives a letter.

Martin has become a shell of his former self in recent months, after he was forced to lie to wife Stacey (Lacey Turner) in an effort to protect her, which seemingly resulted in the end of his marriage. His alliance with Ben only made him go further down that dark path — and ultimately resulted in him and Tubbs knocking someone down.

What’s more, on Christmas Day he was forced to stage Keanu’s death so that the Mitchell clan would think the young mechanic had died.

In spite of all the heartache, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) stuck by him through everything — and has been helping him sort hit-and-run patient George.

While Martin would seem to think his troubles are sorted, it seems as if he’s about to encounter another issue, as during tonight’s episode he receives a shock.

Sonia arranges to go for a drink with him, but when he arrives home, he finds a letter waiting on him — and it’s a letter that leaves him shocked.

What does this letter say?

EastEnders continues Friday 17 January at 8pm on BBC One.

