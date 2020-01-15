eastenders-spoilers:-major-character-to-be-killed-off-for-35th-anniversary

A ‘major character’ will be killed off as part of EastEnders’ upcoming 35th anniversary, the BBC soap has revealed.

Next month, a regular resident in Walford will DROWN in the Thames after falling from a party boat.

Plenty of viewers would love to see Gray Atkins sink to the bottom of the Thames (Credit: BBC)

Of course the soap is keeping tight lipped about the victim who will sink to a watery grave, but they have released some details…

We know that Queen Vic landlords Mick and Linda Carter throw a party on a Thames boat after winning a prestigious award for Best Pub.

But will they be at risk? Or will the death be among the guests?

Linda and Mick are thrilled to discover they have won a prestigious award (Credit: BBC)

An insider told The Sun: “Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.”

The source continued: “It’s thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

Will pregnant Sharon be the victim? (Credit: BBC)

An official press release from the soap tells us: “As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences.

“Following their win in the Best Pub competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

“However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.”

Has Shirley reached her lifespan in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Others guests on the boat include Ian Beale and his sons Peter, played by new actor Dayle Hudson, and Bobby.

The third week of February will focus on the 24 hours leading up to the death, as the guests board the ferry and begin to celebrate – with alcohol flowing and tensions simmering…

Each episode will show the same events over 24 hours from a different perspective.

Producer Jon Sen said: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.”

Could Peter Beale die just days after his arrival? (Credit: BBC)

He added: “This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heartbreaking. It will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.”

As the party comes to a dramatic head on the Thames, there’ll also be drama back in Walford with those residents not attending the boat bash.

The Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean are set to be the focus of Square action as dark secrets are exposed and familys feuds spill over.

So who dies? And will it be a tragic accident? Or a gruesome murder?

