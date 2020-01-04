eastenders-spoilers:-louise-mitchell’s-exit-storyline-revealed

It’s no secret that Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) is set to leave EastEnders and, as she struggles with baby Peggy following the discovery of Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) betrayal and everything that happened over Christmas, Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) has a proposal for her.

With the Mitchell household in disarray since Phil (Steve McFadden) and Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) split, Louise is exhausted by the constant arguing and wants to concentrate on looking after Peggy. As Ben (Max Bowden) rants about Sharon, Louise gets Dennis (Bleu Landau) out on the way and takes him to the cafe.

However, she is soon uncomfortable when Karen (Lorraine Stanley) comes over to see her granddaughter.

Later, Louise opens up to Lisa about her struggles and Ben has some harsh words for Louise when she criticises him for constantly letting rip about Sharon. As they find themselves divided more than ever, Louise’s stress levels increase.

Lisa can see how much Louise is struggling to cope and suggests that they still go through with their plan to move to Portugal. Louise lashes out at her mum, leaving Lisa worried about her state of mind but when Louise later opens up to Keegan Baker (Zack Morris), she confronts Sharon over everything that has happened.

Sharon tries to reach out and confront Louise, but Louise pushes her away and hits Sharon.

Seriously unable to cope in Walford, will Louise contemplate Lisa’s offer of moving to Portugal?

Has her exit storyline been confirmed?

One to watch: Tuesday 7 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

