eastenders-spoilers:-louise-mitchell-confesses-that-she-‘killed’-keanu-taylor-tonight

Under the impression that she led the father of her daughter, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), to his death, Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) has been struggling with her conscience since the grim murder plot in EastEnders.

With Phil (Steve McFadden) insistent that he wanted Keanu dealt with for betraying him and Louise through his affair with Sharon (Letitia Dean), Ben (Max Bowden) took on the task and utilised the help of both Louise and his call-upon henchman Martin Fowler (James Bye).

What Ben and Louise don’t realise is that Martin faked Keanu’s death, unable to go through with murder and he since escaped the country after an emotional goodbye from his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

At the time of sending Keanu to his death, angry and hurt Louise was driven by hate and adrenaline but, since then, the reality of being complicit in his apparent murder has hit her hard and both Ben and Martin have feared that she will crack.

After Louise makes a dramatic display, a worried Martin is frightened that the entire truth will come to light – and he warns Ben that Louise needs to be kept in line. Ben takes heed of this warning – but it’s not enough as Louise can’t hide the agony any longer.

As she breaks down in mum Lisa Fowler’s (Lucy benjamin) arms, she admits that Keanu is dead – and it’s her fault. As Lisa reels from what her daughter tells her, she determines to protect her but will this mean her taking her away from Walford and away from the grim memories of what she thinks she has done?

It’s no secret that both characters are set to exit in coming weeks – but, before she goes, will Louise discover the reality that Keanu is still alive? Or is she doomed to believe she is a killer forever?

EastEnders continues on Monday 13 January at 8pm on BBC One.

