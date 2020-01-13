eastenders-spoilers:-lisa-fowler-stops-louise-mitchell-from-killing-baby-peggy-as-the-truth-about-keanu-taylor-is-revealed

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) is struggling to cope in EastEnders, as she comes to terms with the magnitude of her actions over the festive season, but her inability to come to terms with what happened resulted in her almost killing baby Peggy in an effort to get her to stop crying, but Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) intervened — which prompted Louise to make a huge confession.

Louise hasn’t been in a good place for the last couple of weeks — something which Lisa picked up on pretty much straight away. However, in spite of Lisa relaying her worries about her daughter’s state of mind, Phil (Steve McFadden) put his foot down — claiming that Louise is fine and therefore doesn’t need a counsellor.

Since Lisa made her worries known, Ben (Max Bowden) has attempted to make his sister feel like she can open up to him — and he’s even offered to help out with baby Peggy too. However, he realised that her inability to accept Keanu’s (Danny Walters) fate could prove to be a huge problem, after Martin (James Bye) revealed that she cornered him in the market.

During tonight’s episode, Ben was less than pleased when he realised that Lou had left the house without a chaperone. He spent the duration of the episode attempting to track her down and, when he eventually did so, he shouted at her — informing her that they’ll all go down if she doesn’t keep shtum.

Meanwhile, Bex (Jasmine Armfield) noticed that her best mate isn’t coping, and thus she sought out Lisa and relayed her fears to her.

At the Mitchell household, Peggy wouldn’t stop crying, and Louise came to believe that this was punishment for what she’d done. Desperate to make the baby stop crying, she lifted a pillow and headed over to the cot, but thankfully Lisa arrived in the nick of time and prevented her from making a huge mistake.

Lisa attempted to console her daughter, all the while trying to reinforce the seriousness of what she almost did — a comment which prompted Louise to reveal that she’d killed Keanu.

A stunned Lisa held Louise close, as she attempted to come to terms with what she’d just heard.

Will Lisa believe Louise’s words?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 14 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Dating drama for Callum Highway as he tries to move on from Ben Mitchell

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell reveals to Callum Highway that he’s responsible for Keanu Taylor’s disappearance?