eastenders-spoilers:-lisa-fowler-and-louise-mitchell-shock-phil-with-exit-reveal

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) has struggled to cope with the magnitude of what she did in EastEnders, as she played an instrumental part in killing Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) — or so she thinks. Worried about her daughter’s wellbeing, Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) takes drastic action in the coming episodes, as she reveals her plans to get Louise out of Walford to Phil (Steve McFadden).

Louise was devastated when she learned that love of her life Keanu had fathered Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) baby, and thus she conspired with Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil so that she could seek murderous revenge on her beau.

While viewers are aware that Keanu is, in fact, alive, Louise believes that he’s dead, and — in the weeks that have passed since her plan was carried out — she’s struggled to come to terms with what she did, as the magnitude of her actions have started to sink in.

She revealed all to mum Lisa, who was horrified to learn of what had happened, but Phil is confident that his daughter will be okay. In the coming episodes, the Mitchell hardman plans a special family dinner for his birthday, and he’s relieved when Lou decides to attend.

However, that relief soon turns to worry once more, as she lashes out at both he and Ben during the supposed celebration.

Later in the week, Lisa grows all the more worried about Louise’s behaviour, and thus comes up with a plan.

She heads round to Phil’s to inform him that the pair of them are moving to Portugal, but Phil refuses to allow such a thing to happen, as he wants Louise where he can keep an eye on her.

With actress Tilly soon set to depart the soap, will Louise exit to Portugal with baby Peggy and Lisa in tow?

Or will Phil put a stop to the whole thing?

One to watch: Tuesday 21 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin has filmed her final scenes as Lisa Fowler but isn’t ruling out a return

MORE: EastEnders was the most requested BBC Christmas show online, ahead of ratings titan Gavin and Stacey