eastenders-spoilers:-linda-carter-makes-a-big-decision-tonight-amid-keanu-taylor-cover-up

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been under an immense amount of pressure in EastEnders over the last couple of months, and thus she’s sought solace in alcohol. However, matters got out of hand over the festive season when she ended up in hospital as a result of her reliance on the booze — an incident which inadvertently led to her getting caught up in the disappearance of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Linda’s whereabouts on Christmas Day was a huge question that viewers had been pondering, and — during last night’s flashback episode — all was revealed, as the Queen Vic landlady had fallen asleep in the van which Martin (James Bye) used to transport Keanu to the remote warehouse.

As a result, Linda found herself caught up in the drama — and proved instrumental in Keanu making it out of Walford alive. However, the pressure of keeping such a secret resulted in her hitting the bottle a lot harder — which led to a scary series of events on New Year’s Eve.

Bringing us back to the present day, tonight’s episode sees Linda the morning after the night before, as she battles an extreme hangover. Naturally, Mick (Danny Dyer) is furious with her — as, after he’d successfully tracked her down and put her to bed, she left the premises once more — and thus he begins to question her about what happened.

Linda attempts to defend herself, but before she can do so, she’s sick.

The pair talk, and — as they do so — Linda gets the wake-up call she needs as they discuss the events of New Year’s Eve.

As a result, Linda comes to a decision: she’s going to be sober for January, and thus she promises Mick she’ll stop drinking.

The question is: will she be able to follow through on her promise?

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

