eastenders-spoilers:-linda-carter-fears-she-has-cheated-on-mick

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is left fearing for the future of her marriage and family in EastEnders tonight when she realises that she spent some time in a hotel room with another man when she was extremely drunk at new year.

Linda has been in the grips of an alcohol addicon for some time and, as it worsens, her husband Mick (Danny Dyer) has been left helpless over what to do as she has defied his calls for her to cut back on the booze and hurt him with tirades of abuse that she has forgotten about.

But when she recalls that she ended up in a hotel room with a man during a night of binge drinking, she wonders how far things went and worries that she might have cheated on Mick – but will she confide in him what has happened? And will it be the wake up call that she needs to curb her destructive behaviour?

When she recalls the reservation at the hotel, she is disgusted with herself. Viewers saw the events play out as a man took advantage of Linda’s drunk state and booked them into a hotel room. Despite the fact that Linda was in absolutely no state to consent or even know where she was or who she was with, he tried to force himself on her and Linda managed to escape the situation.

But will Linda recall the full course of events that night – or wrongly fill in the gaps and make a confession that could destroy her marriage?

Mick has tried to be there for Linda but it is becoming clear that he is running out of ways to try and support and stand by her – particularly with Ollie to think about. So when the couple get news from the teacher that concerns have been raised about their treatment of Ollie, could it be the end of the line for Mick and Linda?

