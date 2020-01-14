eastenders-spoilers:-linda-carter-betrays-mick

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been struggling to cope with the pressures in EastEnders, and thus she’s become reliant on alcohol — much to the dismay of Mick (Danny Dyer), who’s went out of his way to try and help his wife. However, in spite of the promises she’s made to him in recent weeks, Linda goes behind Mick’s back once more in the coming episodes.

Mick’s birthday is on the horizon, and with everything that Linda’s been dealing with as of late — not to mention carrying around the burden of knowing Keanu’s (Danny Walters) alive — she’s had a lot on her mind, so she’s horrified when she realises that she’s forgotten about her husband’s big day.

As a result, she swoops into action and attempts to plan a surprise party, but Shirley’s (Linda Henry) less than pleased.

With Linda off the booze, she’s struggles to cope, but nonetheless she turns down a drink from Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) — leaving Mick proud of the love of his life.

However, her struggle gets worse as the evening progresses, and — while she’s supposed to be in the company of Ollie — Mick finds out that Linda’s been drinking, while their son is on his own.

More conflict ensures for the pair later in the week, as Ollie’s school calls and informs them that a social worker has been told that the young boy is clearly suffering.

Meanwhile, Mick asks Chantelle to look after Ollie, but Linda — drunk again — doesn’t react too well to the whole thing.

As a result, the Queen Vic landlord is forced to take drastic action to protect his beloved wife.

What does Mick do?

One to watch: Monday 20th January at 8pm on BBC One.

