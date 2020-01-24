eastenders-spoilers:-linda-carter-betrays-devastated-mick

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) deteriorating behaviour, having fallen into the merciless and demonic grips of alcoholism, have continues to drive a wedge between herself and her husband (Mick (Danny Dyer). With her binge drinking causing her to say hurtful things and behave erratically and find herself in humiliating and dangerous situations, Mick has been despairing.

Linda’s ongoing promises that she will cut out the booze have all faltered in EastEnders, leaving Mick to lose trust and faith in his wife’s words – and her control. And when Linda overhears Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) gossiping about her behaviour, Linda is hurt when Mick makes no effort to stand up for her.

Later, Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) refuses to serve Linda more drink at The Prince Albert and serves another warning to Mick that she is out of control.

Mick once again tells Linda that she needs to attend rehab but she dismisses this and promises that she has this under control – she can ration her drinking. Mick once again gives her the benefit of the doubt but the addiction rears its ugly head once again and Linda finds herself unable to resist temptation.

Hitting the bottle once more, she betrays her word to Mick – but is this one lie too far? Can Mick believe a word she says or will he decide to take steps to force her to seek help, such as issuing an ultimatum?

Linda again tries to take control and, free of alcohol, she suggests a day out with Ollie. Later, Mick and Shirley (Linda Henry) are deeply worried when Linda and Ollie are nowhere to be seen and Mick panics that his son and wife may be at risk.

Would Linda really put her son’s life on the line? Or can she prove Mick wrong and defy the demons?

One to watch: Tuesday 28 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

