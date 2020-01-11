eastenders-spoilers:-linda-and-mick-carter-lose-ollie-after-a-shocking-allegation?

For some time now, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been on a draining path to self destruction as she has found herself in the grips of an alcohol addiction in EastEnders. She has come close to losing husband Mick (Danny Dyer) more than once due to her behaviour when she is under the influence of drink – but now she faces losing her son.

Her difficulty in dealing with Ollie’s autism diagnosis was one of many triggers which caused Linda to increasingly rely on alcohol and Mick has watched helplessly as her binges have turned her into a monster, making vile and cruel comments to those she loves and ending up in dangerous situations.

As Linda and Mick reached crisis point over new year, Linda realised that she had to sort herself out – especially as things at Christmas had landed her in a dangerous and frightening situation.

However, her alcoholism is set to rear its ugly head again and Mick despairs to find that she is still hitting the bottle despite vowing to to Dry January. And when the couple are called into school, Linda erupts at the teacher when she asks about Ollie’s home life.

Mick tries to stop Linda ranting at the teacher and making everything worse but Linda demands to know who has been making allegations that Ollie is being mistreated and neglected – however, she is shocked at what the teacher responds with.

As it becomes a real possibility that social services could become involved, will this be a wake up call that her drinking could cause her to lose everything? Or will the trauma just push Linda even further down her dark path, leaving Mick worried that he could have to choose between his wife and his son – a dilemma that could only have one outcome?

These scenes air on Tuesday 21 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

