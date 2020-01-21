eastenders-spoilers:-kush-kazemi-kills-leo-king-in-balcony-fall-horror?

Leo King (Tom Wells) has been causing trauma for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) ever since arriving in Walford to commence a sinister and obsessive stalking campaign against her – and events are about to spiral out of control when a violent showdown with him leaves him for dead, with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) potentially facing a prison term as he intervenes.

Kush, Martin (James Bye) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) have all been uniting to protect Whitney and shun Leo’s horrific behaviour on the market but, despite this, Leo deliberately causes more trouble. Following his recent battles with Kat, he starts hurling abuse at her and manages to press her buttons.

She explodes with anger and starts ripping his stall to pieces but with the help of Kush and Martin, she eventually comes to her senses and calms down. As they reassure Whitney that Leo won’t get away with his behaviour, they all watch on as Leo is led away by police and Kat raises a glass with a nervous Whitney to celebrate that her ordeal may at last be over. But they are becoming jubilant far too early.

As they celebrate in the Prince Albert, Whitney starts to relax, hoping that she has finally seen the back of Leo but, after being released, Leo soon turns up to cause yet more havoc. As he makes a grab for Whitney, a struggle spirals out of control and, as Whitney tries to escape, Kush intervenes.

During a scuffle, Kush accidentally knocks Leo over the balcony and he falls, being left lifeless at the bottom. As Kush fears that he has killed him, it remains to be seen whether this is the end for Leo.

As the police arrive on the scene, Kat urges Kush to protect himself – but will everyone step up to cover what happened? Or will Leo survive and ensures that Kush pays the price for what has happened?

One to watch: Monday 27 January at 8pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Who dies as character plunges into the Thames during anniversary?

MORE: Love Island fans think Shaughna Phillips is the double of EastEnders character Kirsty Branning