eastenders-spoilers:-keanu-taylor-exits-as-karen-says-goodbye-at-the-airport

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) has been going out of her mind with worry in EastEnders in regards to the whereabouts of her son Keanu (Danny Walters) and — in spite of Martin Fowler (James Bye) revealing that the young man is alive and well — she was on a mission to find out the truth during tonight’s episode — and she managed to do just that.

Determined to find out the truth about her son’s whereabouts, Karen lashed out at Phil (Steve McFadden) during last night’s episode, and — riddled with guilt — Martin decided to put her mind at ease by revealing to her that Keanu is, in fact, very much alive.

However, in spite of her claims to keep such information under her hat, Karen continued to question the Mitchells in tonight’s episode — not to mention cornering Martin and almost causing a scene in the café — so the former fruit-and-veg stall holder ordered her to keep shtum once more.

After doing so, he spoke with Linda (Kellie Bright) — who was struggling tremendously with keeping Keanu’s fate from Karen. The Queen Vic landlady pleaded with Martin to allow her to reveal all to the launderette manager — without realising Martin had already beat her to it — but fearing that Linda was something of a loose cannon as a result of her drinking, he told her that this simply wasn’t an option.

Linda berated him for having no heart, and this — coupled with another altercation with Ben (Max Bowden) in which the young lad insinuated they were more alike than different — resulted in Martin being unable to keep sthum any longer.

As a result, he took a worried Karen to the airport, where she broke down as she was reunited with Keanu. The young man informed her of how Martin had risked his life to save him, and therefore he owes him a great deal.

Karen pleaded with her son to stay, but Keanu informed her of how much the Mitchells want him dead — and revealed the part Louise (Tilly keeper) had to play in the plan to murder him.

The mother and son shared one last embraced and professed their love for one another, before Keanu walked down the corridor and out of sight.

Afterwards, Martin reminded Karen that she cannot breathe a word of this to any one of her children — as all of their fates depend on it.

EastEnders continues Monday 6th January at 8pm on BBC One.

