eastenders-spoilers:-is-keanu-taylor-dead-or-alive?-huge-twist-reveals-truth

EastEnders is set to air the full showdown between Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and his apparent killer Martin Fowler (James Bye) from Christmas Day – but is he dead or alive as a flashback special of the episode rewinds back to the shocking events and reveals the truth?

It’s already been established that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) knows something about what happened – and that not all went to plan as Martin has ordered her to keep her mouth shut about what she saw or they will both be dead. With fans suggesting that keanu could be alive, has Martin double crossed Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil Mitchell (Steve mcFadden) and let his target live?

Or could Keanu have escaped the clutches of his attacker? As this brand new picture reveals, it seems that Keanu puts up more of a fight than the scenes we were shown have let on. A gunshot rang out and Martin showed footage of Keanu being killed to Ben – but is everything truly as it seems.

As Keanu – as well as Martin and Linda’s as a result – fate hangs in the balance, the questions held by viewers are about to be answered in the hour long edition. Is Keanu dead? Where was Linda? How will Jean react to Daniel’s return from the ‘dead’? What is Sheree hiding?

Speaking about the upcoming flashback episode, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: ‘We all agreed that Christmas is so good we wanted to do it twice! So this year the New Year’s Day episode will be a format-busting sixty minute episode taking us back to the beginning of Christmas Day to see the stories from different perspectives.

‘As the episode unfolds, viewers will discover what really happened on that day, when new secrets were born and fresh alliances forged. I can’t wait to see how fans react.’

The episode airs at 8pm on New Year’s Day at 8pm on BBC One.

