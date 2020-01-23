eastenders-spoilers:-humiliated-linda-carter-wets-herself-after-drinking-binge

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been seeking solace in alcohol in EastEnders, and her reliance on the substance has spiralled out of control more so than ever over the past couple of episodes, as she struggles to come to terms with her addiction, and she hit the bottle once more during tonight’s episode, and ended up causing a scene at the E20.

After learning that Ollie was the one to report her parenting to his teacher, Linda resorted to alcohol once more, and as she berated Mick (Danny Dyer) for allowing her son to stay over at Chantelle’s (Jessica Plummer), the Queen Vic landlord ended up locking his wife in her room as a means of protecting her.

During tonight’s episode, Linda awoke by the door, and she was horrified to discover her hands were covered in blood. Smashed bottles laid on the floor — the likely culprits for the cuts — as she pleaded with Mick to let her out.

Once he realised she was injured, Mick tended to his wife’s injuries, but he soon discovered they were out of plasters and thus nipped to the shops. When he returned, he was horrified to discover that Linda had done a bunk once more.

Linda wandered around Walford, and ended up in the park with Bex (Jasmine Armfield) — who’d nicked a bottle of wine from the Minute Mart.

Bex was emotional over the discovery that Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) was behind the theft of Dot’s (June Brown) money, but Linda managed to make her realise that — no matter what her mum had done — she had her reasons.

Bex left and Linda wasted little time in taking the booze, and later, she ended up at Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) election party at The E20, and — much like New Year’s Eve — she was completely intoxicated.

She made her way around all of the punters, making jokes and managing to offend several of them, but as Ian began his winner’s speech, Linda interrupted him and took over the event.

Speaking into the microphone, she revealed that she and Mick had won the boat party on the Thames and invited the E20 lot into coming along.

Mick entered the venue, as Ruby (Louisa Lytton) had called him the minute Linda showed up, and he was horrified to see Linda making a spectacle of herself.

As Linda continued, she seemingly lost her train of thought, and — as her speech became somewhat slurred — she ended up wetting herself. Mick covered her in his jacket and carried her home.

Later, as Linda lay in bed she begged Mick to stay with her tonight, and asked him to refrain from locking her in.

An emotional Mick revealed that he wasn’t embarrassed by her actions, and told his wife that he loves her.

Will Linda get the help she needs?

EastEnders continues Friday 24 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

