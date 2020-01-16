eastenders-spoilers:-horror-for-phil-mitchell-as-the-police-start-asking-questions-about-keanu-taylor-tonight

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has been determined to keep a lid on what he, Ben (Max Bowden) and Louise (Tilly Keeper) did to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders over the festive season, but this has proven somewhat difficult as a result of Louise struggling to cope, but there’s more drama ahead in tonight’s episode, as the police arrive on his doorstep.

After discovering that Keanu was the father of Sharon’s baby, Phil sought murderous revenge — and he did so by getting Ben to do the dirty work. Louise was also a part of the plan to get rid of the young mechanic, and — since her Christmas Day betrayal — she’s struggled to come to terms with her actions.

Phil and Ben have grown fearful that she might reveal everything, and what’s more, Phil was perturbed when he came to realise the man his son trusted enough to dispose of Keanu was none other than Martin (James Bye).

Nonetheless, the Mitchell hardman knows he has no choice but to attempt to move on, so he consoled Louise in Tuesday’s episode, and resolved to stick by her and help her through this tough time.

However, the Mitchell clan aren’t out of the woods just yet, as they find themselves in a tricky situation during tonight’s episode.

Phil is chuffed when Dennis (Bleu Landau) continues to ignore Sharon (Letitia Dean), but his happiness is short-lived, as he spots the police outside the Taylor household — and the worry sets in.

The police question Karen about her son, but — knowing the truth about his disappearance — she plays it down.

However, the police soon arrive at Phil’s.

Is his game up?

Will the police discover what the Mitchells did?

EastEnders continues Thursday 16 Janaury at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

