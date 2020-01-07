eastenders-spoilers:-horror-for-chantelle-atkins-as-evil-gray-breaks-her-arm-in-violent-attack

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) has consistently taken his frustrations out on Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) in EastEnders, and — in spite of him having briefly attended therapy last year — his anger is seemingly getting worse, as — upon their return to Walford during tonight’s episode — he broke his wife’s arm during an altercation.

After an impromptu wedding vow renewal during the festive season, Chantelle and Gray set off on something of a second honeymoon. Gray has been determined to have another baby — in spite of Chantelle’s desire to wait — and, during tonight’s episode, they’d barely returned home from their trip before Gray led his wife up the stairs once more.

The solicitor made clear that he wanted Chantelle to take a pregnancy test, but she insisted that it was simply too early for such a thing. However — much like he always does — he did as he pleased, and set off to purchase her a test.

Meanwhile, Chantelle caught up with all of her friends — many of whom couldn’t wait to dish the goss on what had been going on in her absence — before she bumped into Jags (Amar Adatia) in the Minute Mart.

Chantelle was chuffed to see her old pal — who wasted little time in revealing that both he and his siblings Kheerat (Jaz Deol) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) had moved into Albert Square. As Jags revealed such the news, the pair of them headed off to his home so that they could drop off the large amounts of shopping he’d bought.

However, as they did so, Gray — evidently displeased — watched from Bridge Street market with a look of resentment in his eyes. When Chantelle arrived home, Gray handed her the pregnancy test and thus she headed off to carry out said test.

As they waited for the result, Gray decided to berate Chantelle for not only running off to another man’s house, but also for choosing to visit her family so quickly upon her return home — instead of remaining with him so that they could try again for a baby.

The altercation allowed enough time for a result to become apparent on the pregnancy test — and that result was a negative one.

Doubting his wife’s words, Gray ordered Chantelle to show him the test — and she complied. His frustrations built once more, and thus he proceeded berate her again.

This time, he accused her of being happy that the test was negative — something which left Chantelle incredibly confused.

With Gray’s anger flaring once more, he grabbed Chantelle’s wrist — ordering her to not walk away from him. However, Chantelle was having none of his abuse, but as she went to pull away from his grip, he refused to let go and thus broke her arm.

Having realised what he’d done, Gray attempted to relieve her pain, but — in spite of his attempts to do so — it became apparent that her arm wasn’t sprained, but rather it was broken.

Poor Chantelle proceeded to blame herself for the incident, and Gray did little to convince her otherwise, as he drove her to the hospital.

Will Gray ever realise the error of his ways?

Mitch (Roger Griffiths) was seemingly suspicious of Chantelle’s state of mind when around Gray at Christmas, so will he put two and two together when he hears of her injury?

EastEnders continues Thursday 9th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

